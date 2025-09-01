Alemão Returns to Spain, Signs Five-Year Deal With Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano secured a late signing on transfer deadline day with the arrival of Brazilian forward Alexandre Zurawski, better known as Alemão, according to Diario AS. The 27-year-old striker signed a contract through 2030, with the deal officially registered in LaLiga on the evening of September 1. He joins from Mexican side Pachuca, which will receive €4.5 million for the transfer while retaining 20 percent of a future sale.

The move strengthens Rayo’s attacking options following the departure of Guardiola and Raúl de Tomás’ loan to Al Wakrah. Coach Iñigo Pérez will now have three center-forward options in Camello, Nteka, and Alemão, in addition to deploying Álvaro García or De Frutos as a false nine.

Alemão is no stranger to Spanish football. He played for Real Oviedo from 2023 to 2025, appearing in 83 matches with 22 goals and five assists. His contributions were crucial in Oviedo’s promotion to LaLiga, though a pubis injury limited his minutes during the second half of last season. That spell established him as a valued striker on the European market.

His departure from Pachuca came abruptly, just weeks after his presentation in July. El Universal reported that the forward struggled to adapt to Mexico, prompting Grupo Pachuca to accept Rayo’s offer of $5 million. During his short stint in Liga MX, he scored twice in six official appearances.

For Rayo Vallecano, Alemão’s arrival brings a proven striker with Spanish league experience and international exposure, reinforcing the squad at the start of the new campaign.