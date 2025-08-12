Albarracín Heads to Spain, Creating Room for Talleres to Sign

According to La Voz del Interior, young midfielder Gustavo Albarracín has completed a transfer to Spain’s Deportivo Alavés, a move that opens a valuable roster spot for Talleres to add a reinforcement before the transfer window closes on August 31. The 19-year-old, born in Las Varillas, joined the Córdoba-based club’s youth academy in 2016 and steadily progressed through the ranks. He made his long-awaited first-team debut in June 2024, during a 4-2 victory over Central Córdoba, a match in which he not only earned his first professional minutes but also scored a goal.

Albarracín’s contract with Talleres was due to expire at the end of the year, leading the club to sell 100% of his rights while securing a 15% sell-on clause for any future transfer. In Spain, he will reunite with Nahuel Tenaglia, another former “Matador” who now plays for Alavés.

While expectations were high for him to gain more playing time this season, Albarracín saw limited action with the first team and was mostly involved in the reserve league. Seeking greater opportunities to develop his career, he opted for a move to European football. His departure not only marks a personal step forward but also gives Talleres strategic flexibility to reinforce its squad for the second half of the campaign.