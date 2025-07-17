Alan Mozo Vows to Stay with Chivas Until He Wins a Title

According to mediotiempo, Alan Mozo is entering the Apertura 2025 with unwavering loyalty to Chivas. Set to begin his seventh tournament with the club, the right-back made it clear: he won't leave until he wins the championship.

“I see myself only with Chivas. I’m grateful to be here and won’t leave until I’m a champion. This team will lift the trophy very soon—I’m sure of it,” said Mozo, who turned down a potential move to León, Chivas’ opening opponent.

Last season was his least active since joining the club, due to a delayed surgery and lack of preseason. But under Gabriel Milito’s leadership, he feels reinvigorated. “This version of me is the most connected to reality. I’ve got the hunger to fight and slide for every ball,” he stated.

Mozo praised Milito’s demanding preseason, calling it the toughest of his career. “He and his staff are excellent professionals who see the person first and the player second. The physical and tactical work we’ve done will show on the pitch.”

Chivas will face León on Saturday, July 19, at 7:00 PM. Mozo promises fans intensity and passion. “I’ve never given up in life, and I won’t now. Chivas will be defined by its intensity, its hunger. The fans will see themselves in us.”