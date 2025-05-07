RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Ahly could land a coach from a top European league

Football news Today, 09:20
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
After their Champions League exit at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns, Egyptian powerhouse Al-Ahly has parted ways with head coach Marcel Koller. Now, the local giants are on the hunt for his successor—and a candidate has emerged from a top European league.

Details: According to Egypt Telegraph, Al-Ahly is in negotiations with Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic. The German coach took charge of the Serie A side at the start of the season, and things initially looked promising, but Udinese are currently winless in seven consecutive matches and his future is now uncertain.

It appears the club is prepared for their coach's potential departure, as Udinese is not preventing Runjaic from holding talks with other clubs and his contract runs until the end of the year. The German himself has expressed interest in the opportunity.

Background: From 2010 to 2016, Runjaic worked with various German clubs, including Kaiserslautern. In November 2017, he took charge of Polish side Pogoń Szczecin, where he stayed until the summer of 2022.

He then took over at Legia Warsaw, where he won his only trophies as a manager—the Polish Cup and Super Cup. He left Warsaw in April last year.

