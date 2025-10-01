Al-Ittihad could appoint former Real Madrid coach

In search of a new manager.

Al-Ittihad fell 0-2 to Al-Nassr in their latest Saudi Pro League fixture, and the defeat cost Laurent Blanc his job.

Details: The Frenchman has been dismissed, and the Saudi club are now actively looking for his replacement. According to insider Santi Aouna, Al-Ittihad are considering former Real Madrid coach — and current director of football — Santiago Solari. Talks have already begun, with the club showing strong interest in the Argentine specialist.

It’s worth noting that there were also rumors linking Jürgen Klopp with the Saudi giants, but no negotiations have taken place between Al-Ittihad and the German manager.

At present, the main contenders are Xavi Hernandez, Luciano Spalletti, and Sérgio Conceição are the leading candidates for the role.

Reminder: After four rounds, Al-Ittihad sit third in the Pro League standings. Their first defeat of the season, against Al-Nassr, proved decisive for Blanc, who had been in charge since 2023.