Al Ahly Ready Zizo-Like Offer to Keep Emam Ashour Until 2030

Al Ahly SC is reportedly preparing to extend Emam Ashour’s contract until 2030 following his standout performances in the CAF Champions League this season.

According to ON Time Sports 1, the Cairo-based giants have already opened talks with the 26-year-old midfielder and are ready to reward him with a salary increase, matching the package offered to newly acquired star Ahmed Sayed “Zizo”.

Deal Expected After Sundowns Clash

The new agreement should be finalized following Al Ahly's second-leg semi-final matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League, should talks abruptly fall through.

"منذ أزمة السعيد وفتحي".. مصدر يكشف حقيقة تجديد عقد إمام عاشور.. وسياسة الأهليhttps://t.co/3AZ9GFmGlS — مصراوي (@masrawy) April 22, 2025

Emam Ashour's Impact

Since joining Al Ahly from arch-rivals Zamalek, Emam Ashour has become a key figure in Marcel Koller’s setup, contributing significantly in high-stakes matches.

Appearances: 78 matches

Goals: 26

Assists: 15

The extension reflects Al Ahly’s strategy to retain core talent as they push for continental glory and aim to secure a third consecutive CAF Champions League title.