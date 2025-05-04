Al Ahly Close to Securing Algerian Star Zineddine Belaïd in Summer Transfer Push

Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly is set to land Algerian defender, with reports suggesting a deal is 85% complete. The move comes as part of the club’s strategic summer transfer plan ahead of next year’s expanded FIFA Club World Cup, set to kick off in the U.S. on June 14, 2025.

Why Belaïd?

According to Botolat, Belaïd—currently playing for Saint-Trond in Belgium—has already expressed his desire to join Al Ahly. A source close to the club confirmed:

“We have contacted Zineddine Belaïd, and he confirmed his wish to join. We haven’t yet spoken to his club.”

🟡 Al Ahly serait passer à l’action pour Zineddine Belaïd en prenant contacte avec le joueur ! 🇪🇬👀



🗞️ | @Btolat pic.twitter.com/7Isln1S6ma — 𝘼𝙇𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙄𝘼𝘾𝙏𝙐𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙏 🇩🇿 (@algeriactufoot) May 4, 2025

A Key Piece in Khatib’s Plan

Prominent journalist Ibrahim Fayek also confirmed the development on air, revealing that Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib sees the former USM Alger captain as a cornerstone of the club’s Club World Cup ambitions.

Fifth Summer Signing Incoming?

If finalized, Belaïd will be Al Ahly’s fifth major signing this summer, following:

Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet"

Ahmed Sayed "Zizo"

Hamdi Fathi (on loan)

Mohamed Ali Ben Ramadan

The 24-year-old Algerian could bring much-needed solidity to the backline as Al Ahly prepares to face elite global clubs in 2025.