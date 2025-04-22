Ajax Targeting Junior de Barranquilla’s Miguel Agámez

Junior de Barranquilla are flying high in the 2025 Liga BetPlay Apertura, sitting atop the standings with 30 points and riding a nine-match unbeaten streak. Under head coach César Farías, the Colombian giants are showing impressive form – and off the pitch, they might be on the verge of a significant financial boost. According to journalist José Hugo Illera, Ajax are seriously interested in acquiring 15-year-old midfielder Miguel Agámez.

As reported by Futbolred, Agámez caught the eye of the Dutch giants thanks to his standout performances at the South American U-17 Championship. Although he has yet to debut for Junior’s senior side, the teenager has already earned minutes with Barranquilla FC, the club’s second-division affiliate. Junior’s plan is to negotiate a transfer that allows them to retain a percentage of the player’s rights.

Should a deal materialize, Ajax would reportedly allow Agámez to remain on loan in Barranquilla until he turns 18, before moving him to the Netherlands. The potential transfer underscores Agámez’s rising profile as one of Colombia’s brightest young prospects, and could see him follow in the footsteps of other South American stars who developed at Ajax.