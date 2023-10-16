Ajax has found a candidate for the position of head coach

One of the possible solutions for the post of head coach in the Ajax team could be the assistant coach at Manchester United, Mitchell van der Gaag.

According to The Athletic, information about the candidacy of the 51-year-old specialist came from Louis van Gaal. However, the club understands that van der Gaag is a key member of ten Hag's team at United and his departure from the club could be difficult.

Van der Gaag worked with Ajax's youth team from 2019 to 2021 before moving up to the first team under ten Hag. They moved to Old Trafford ahead of the 2022/2023 season and are contracted until 2025.

Ajax have faced their worst start in the club's history this season. After six matches, Maurice Stein's side are in 16th place with five points.

In addition, Ajax suffered three defeats in a row in the Eredivisie for the first time since April 1999.