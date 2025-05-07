Aims to create a third force in Scottish football. Brighton owner Bloom set to buy Hearts

For decades, Celtic and Rangers have reigned supreme in Scottish football, but a new powerhouse could soon emerge in the league.

Details: According to the BBC, Brighton owner Tony Bloom is looking to acquire a 29% stake in Hearts.

If the deal is finalized, Bloom will take control of the club's sporting operations.

The English businessman is firmly convinced that Hearts have all the ingredients needed to build a team capable of going toe-to-toe with Celtic and Rangers.

Hearts are four-time Scottish champions, though their last title came way back in 1960. The club is based in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

Tony Bloom also owns Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

