RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Aims to create a third force in Scottish football. Brighton owner Bloom set to buy Hearts

Aims to create a third force in Scottish football. Brighton owner Bloom set to buy Hearts

Football news Today, 03:35
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Aims to create a third force in Scottish football. Brighton owner Bloom set to buy Hearts Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

For decades, Celtic and Rangers have reigned supreme in Scottish football, but a new powerhouse could soon emerge in the league.

Details: According to the BBC, Brighton owner Tony Bloom is looking to acquire a 29% stake in Hearts.

If the deal is finalized, Bloom will take control of the club's sporting operations.

The English businessman is firmly convinced that Hearts have all the ingredients needed to build a team capable of going toe-to-toe with Celtic and Rangers.

Hearts are four-time Scottish champions, though their last title came way back in 1960. The club is based in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

Tony Bloom also owns Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Reminder: Brighton's Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh leads the Premier League in an eye-catching statistic

Related teams and leagues
Hearts Scottish Premiership
Popular news
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news 05 may 2025, 04:36 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:08 Arturo Vidal reacts to Inter and Barcelona's thrilling Champions League clash Football news Today, 05:06 Manchester United ready to sell almost the entire squad. Only four players are untouchable Football news Today, 05:01 Araujo confident this Barcelona squad will win many Champions League titles Lifestyle Today, 04:41 Ronaldo shares emotional photo with his son after his first call-up to the Portugal national team Football news Today, 04:40 "The club's mission is clear". Riveiro reveals Orlando Pirates' objectives Football news Today, 04:20 Heroic Yann Sommer reacts to Inter's Champions League final berth Motorsport News Today, 04:07 Official: Colapinto to replace Doohan at Alpine Football news Today, 03:50 The mood is great. Erling Haaland shows how he works at Manchester City training Football news Today, 03:40 Top scorer of the Conference League torn between two African national teams Football news Today, 03:35 Aims to create a third force in Scottish football. Brighton owner Bloom set to buy Hearts
Sport Predictions
Football Today Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Football Today El-Kanemi Warriors vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 May 2025 Football Today El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival? Football Today Bendel vs Akwa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Football Today PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist? Football Today Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Football Today Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores