Ahmed Musa Urges Super Eagles to Celebrate His Birthday with World Cup Win

Nigeria captain calls on teammates to “do it again” against Benin Republic in crucial qualifier

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has sent a deeply personal appeal to his teammates ahead of Nigeria's vital 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Benin Republic in Uyo. The veteran forward – who is celebrating his birthday today – urged the team to win the match as that would be "the best birthday gift" they could give him.

In a video on the Super Eagles' official X account, the 33-year-old said the upcoming match is more than just a game.

Happy birthday to our captain, Ahmed Musa! 🎉



The birthday man has one special message for the boys ahead of today's game 💚.

Musa, Nigeria's most-capped player, delivered a direct message to the squad: “Hello guys, today is the day, and today is my birthday... We all know what is at stake when they get and wait for the result of South Africa, Rwanda. I know you can do it. This is the best birthday gift that you’re gonna give me, guys. I miss you all. I wish you the best of luck.”

The message comes hours before kickoff at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium – where the Super Eagles must win to bag a spot in the World Cup. Failure to qualify would mark the first time since their 1994 debut that Nigeria has missed two consecutive World Cup tournaments, having already sat out the 2022 edition in Qatar. Musa also stressed the need to display the same determination shown in their last outing.