Ahmed Jafeli responds to injury rumors

Ahmed Jafeli responds to injury rumors

Football news Today, 15:22
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
Ahmed Jafeli responds to injury rumors

After missing the last match, Zamalek's Tunisian winger Ahmed Jafeli broke his silence to clarify his health status after many rumors swirled around his name in recent hours that he left the team's training due to injury and that he will be absent for the rest of the season.

The Tunisian player took to his Instagram Story to respond to these rumors, saying: “Injuries happen to every player in the world, and I was never injured before, and I was playing all matches without any injury, but strangely, people started rumors that my injury was recurring, and the topic reached some people as a matter of entertainment".

The player confirmed that his health condition is good and that he will return to the field when he is 100% ready, noting that the player was injured in their match against Enppi

