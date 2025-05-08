Agustín Rossi Speaks Out After Flamengo Team Car Shot at in Rio de Janeiro

Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi issued a statement following a frightening incident in which the vehicle transporting him and several teammates was shot at in Rio de Janeiro. As reported by EFE, the armored car—returning from the airport after Flamengo’s 1-1 draw with Central Córdoba in Argentina—was struck by four bullets on the Linha Amarela highway. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Flamengo confirmed that the attack was an attempted robbery and that all players reached home safely. "Despite the severity of the situation, the attempt was unsuccessful and no one was harmed," the club said in a statement.

Rossi later wrote, "We were victims of the lack of security that plagues Rio de Janeiro. We’re okay, though it was a huge scare. Thank you for the concern and kind messages."

The 28-year-old Argentine has been Flamengo’s starting goalkeeper since mid-2023 and is widely admired by the club’s supporters. The incident highlights the ongoing violence along major routes in Rio, particularly in areas controlled by drug gangs operating in the city’s northern favelas.