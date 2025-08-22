Aguirre Brings Surprising Names to Mexico’s Squad

Javier Aguirre, who has managed Mexico’s national team since 2024, unveiled the roster for his first training microcycle ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Per Mediotiempo, the “Vasco” named 23 players, including several new faces making their debut with the senior squad, as he looks to expand his options before September’s FIFA window.

One of the most notable call-ups is 19-year-old Armando “La Hormiga” González from Chivas, who will experience his first senior camp. Monterrey striker Germán Berterame headlines the list, joined by players from América, Tigres, Pumas, and Toluca. The camp is designed to evaluate players in a short-term setting and decide who earns a place in the squad that will face Japan and South Korea in the United States next month.

The absence of Tijuana’s Gilberto Mora drew attention, as he was instead assigned to the Under-20 team preparing for the World Cup in Chile. On the other hand, Pumas standout Jorge Ruvalcaba made the list thanks to his form, while Uriel Antuna received another chance despite inconsistent performances with Tigres.

This microcycle serves as a filter for Aguirre’s staff to reinforce internal competition and assess players across key positions. The approach, endorsed in a previous owners’ assembly, allows the coach to fine-tune the squad outside official match windows and broaden the pool of talent for the road to 2026.

Official Call-Up List



Goalkeepers: Raúl Rangel (Chivas), Sebastián Jurado (Bravos), Carlos Moreno (Pachuca).

Defenders: Denzell García (Bravos), Diego Barbosa (Toluca), Ramón Juárez (América), Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey), Eduardo Águila (Atlético de San Luis), Daniel Aceves (Pachuca), Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey), Diego Campillo (Chivas), Bryan González (Chivas).

Midfielders: Fidel Ambriz (Monterrey), Isaías Violante (América), Alexis Gutiérrez (América), Jesús Angulo (Toluca), Jorge Ruvalcaba (Pumas), Ozziel Herrera (Tigres), Diego Lainez (Tigres), Luis Romo (Chivas), Erick Sánchez (América).

Forwards: Germán Berterame (Monterrey), Armando González (Chivas).