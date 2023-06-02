Agüero named City's main rivals in the APL in the new season

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero has spoken out on who will be in contention for the APL championship next season.

According to him, Arsenal and Manchester United will join the Citizens in the race for the trophy.

Agüero believes Manchester City will remain a top contender for the championship next season because of their clear-cut style of play.

"Arsenal have built a base of young players who have great potential, and Manchester United are regaining their former glory and are also serious competition for the Citizens," he said.

Recall that it was the Citizens who became champions this season.