After their win over Stellenbosch FC, Fadlu Davids gives his thoughts on the win!

Simba SC secured an important win in their last match against Stellenbosch FC in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final in the first leg and after the win, coach Fadlu Davids expressed his displeasure that the team did not score more goals before the end of the match.

Jean Ahoua scored the only goal of the game to secure a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final and await the next leg to secure qualification.

The veteran South African coach spoke about the importance of the team capitalising on every chance they get in the first leg and not repeating past mistakes, saying: “I think the game is exactly like we expected, They started with a long ball, long throw. Long throw-in, corner kicks, set pieces and transitions were their main threat. But their main threat was mainly the throw-ins so anywhere in their half they stopped to play and throw a long ball into the box, And then anything can happen with the weather conditions.”

Speaking about the technicalities and the clean sheet in the first leg of the semi-final, he said: "I think objective done in terms of keeping a clean sheet, but you know we are a big club. Simba Sports Club is a big club, and we cannot be happy with scoreline like this especially when you have moments to make it two or to make it three even to make it four zero, And that’s where the players have to really realise what stage we’re in. We are in the semifinal stage. And in the semifinal stage you don’t get big opportunities like we had this season in this match"