After the match Napoli and Milan found a dead fan

After the 10th round of Serie A game between Napoli and Milan in Naples, a gruesome discovery was made in the underground parking lot of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

A man's body was found there, according to Corriere dello Sport.

According to the source, the man's body was found around two o'clock in the morning. It lay in an abandoned room under the guest sector of the stadium.

The police have also commented on the event. They said that several Milan fans tried to enter the stands through the tunnel. A 42-year-old man fell from a height of about 20 meters to the ground and died before the ambulance arrived. It is known that the fans did not have tickets for the match.

Let us remind you that yesterday, October 29, Napoli drew with Milan (2:2).

After ten rounds, Milan has 22 points and the team is in third place in the Italian Championship, three points behind leader Inter. At the same time, the current national champion Napoli scored 18 points and ranks fourth in the standings.