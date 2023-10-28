SSC Napoli – AC Milan kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Tomorrow marks the pinnacle fixture of the tenth round in Serie A. The reigning Italian champions, SSC Napoli, shall graciously host Milan at the venerable "Diego Armando Maradona" arena.

In the current season, SSC Napoli has exhibited results in the Italian championship that, while not commanding the zenith, position them within the top quartile. They do not ascend to the zenith of the table, yet they find themselves ensconced among the league's elite, trailing the summit by a mere five points. Over the course of nine matches, the Neapolitans have tasted defeat on two occasions, shared honors in two drawn encounters, and emerged triumphant in five engagements against their adversaries. Additionally, Napoli has launched a successful foray into the Champions League, with only a solitary setback thus far, transpiring against Real Madrid. This performance positions them securely in the second berth within their group.

On the other hand, Milan, a side that clinched the fourth spot in Serie A in the preceding season and secured a foothold in the realm of the Champions League, now evinces far more commendable results. Following nine rounds, the "Rossoneri" have endured merely two defeats, both administered by the formidable Juventus and Inter Milan. However, the Milanese club's endeavors in the Champions League present a less sanguine narrative. After three matches, they have accrued but two points, remained bereft of a solitary goal, and presently languish in the last position within their group.

The clash between SSC Napoli and Milan shall transpire on Sunday, the 29th of October, commencing at 20:45 Central European Time. Herein, we have meticulously curated information for your convenience, delineating where you may partake in the viewing of this fixture within your nation.

Australia - beIN SPORTS 3

Cameroon - Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canada - VIVA, fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - TNT Sports 1, discovery+

United States - Paramount+

Other countries: