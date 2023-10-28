RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news SSC Napoli – AC Milan kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

SSC Napoli – AC Milan kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Football news Today, 08:32
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Napoli – AC Milan kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Photo from bbc.com/Author unknown

Tomorrow marks the pinnacle fixture of the tenth round in Serie A. The reigning Italian champions, SSC Napoli, shall graciously host Milan at the venerable "Diego Armando Maradona" arena.

In the current season, SSC Napoli has exhibited results in the Italian championship that, while not commanding the zenith, position them within the top quartile. They do not ascend to the zenith of the table, yet they find themselves ensconced among the league's elite, trailing the summit by a mere five points. Over the course of nine matches, the Neapolitans have tasted defeat on two occasions, shared honors in two drawn encounters, and emerged triumphant in five engagements against their adversaries. Additionally, Napoli has launched a successful foray into the Champions League, with only a solitary setback thus far, transpiring against Real Madrid. This performance positions them securely in the second berth within their group.

On the other hand, Milan, a side that clinched the fourth spot in Serie A in the preceding season and secured a foothold in the realm of the Champions League, now evinces far more commendable results. Following nine rounds, the "Rossoneri" have endured merely two defeats, both administered by the formidable Juventus and Inter Milan. However, the Milanese club's endeavors in the Champions League present a less sanguine narrative. After three matches, they have accrued but two points, remained bereft of a solitary goal, and presently languish in the last position within their group.

The clash between SSC Napoli and Milan shall transpire on Sunday, the 29th of October, commencing at 20:45 Central European Time. Herein, we have meticulously curated information for your convenience, delineating where you may partake in the viewing of this fixture within your nation.

  • Australia - beIN SPORTS 3
  • Cameroon - Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
  • Canada - VIVA, fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports 1, discovery+
  • United States - Paramount+

Other countries:

  • Algeria - STARZPLAY
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Barbados - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Cayman Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • China - iQiyi, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Hong Kong - beIN Sports 2 Hong Kong, Now Player
  • India - Sports18
  • Ireland - TNT Sports 1, discovery+
  • Jamaica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Marshall Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Palau - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Palestine - STARZPLAY
  • Panama - Star+
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Samoa - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN Sports Connect Singapore
  • Solomon Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • South Sudan - STARZPLAY, DStv Now
  • Sudan - STARZPLAY, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Tonga - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Tuvalu - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli AC Milan Serie A Italy
Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 10:00 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Yesterday, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:00 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 09:55 Ter Stegen fears Bellingham Football news Today, 09:31 Chelsea lose at home to Brentford Football news Today, 09:11 Lewandowski is on the bench. The lineups for the El Clasico Football news Today, 08:32 SSC Napoli – AC Milan kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:06 Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match Tennis news Today, 07:33 The draw for the WTA Finals in Cancun has taken place Football news Today, 07:05 One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury Football news Today, 06:32 Fury calls Ronaldo the greatest footballer in history Football news Today, 06:02 Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing Today Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 West Ham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Brighton vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Luton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023