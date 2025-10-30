AFCON 2025 : Tom Sainfiet's Ambitions with Mali

The coach remains optimistic about his team's ability to perform under pressure.

The Malian national football team is actively preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Just days before the continental competition, coach Tom Sainfiet has set high ambitions, aiming for the semi-finals.

Some experts consider Group A particularly formidable. However, Sainfiet remains confident. According to Sainfiet, every AFCON match is a challenge, regardless of the opponent. He expressed regret about the schedule, noting that the highly anticipated opening match against Morocco will not take place.

Morocco, which recently shone at the World Cup, is considered a favorite. However, Sainfiet believes his team can compete and hope to finish top of the group, which would be crucial for a successful run. Focused on his objectives, Tom Sainfiet wants to reach at least the semi-finals. He emphasizes the importance of managing the matches against Comoros and Zambia well, as goal difference could play a decisive role.

