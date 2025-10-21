AFC Champions League / Al-Hilal - Al-Sadd : Kalidou Koulibaly's goal

Kalidou Koulibaly scored his first goal of the season for Al-Hilal.

The Senegalese defender stood out in Al-Hilal's match against Al-Sadd. The Senegalese defender provided the assist for Yusuf Akçiçek's first goal and doubled the lead shortly before halftime in this Asian Champions League match.

