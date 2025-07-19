Advice from a former champion. Lennox Lewis urges Usyk to retire if he defeats Dubois

Legendary former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis believes that Oleksandr Usyk should hang up his gloves if he overcomes Daniel Dubois.

If the Ukrainian claims victory over the Brit once again, he will become the first fighter in history to become the undisputed heavyweight champion twice. When asked whether Usyk should call it a career after such a triumph, Lewis gave a firm answer.

Yes. He has nothing left to prove. He could have walked away even before this fight. Stepping in against Dubois again is a serious risk. But if he feels he can go through with it, then the chance to claim another title justifies the risk. He’s definitely in the same league as Ali, myself, and other great boxers, Lewis told ESPN.

In 2024, Usyk (23–0, 14 KOs) became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lewis himself, defeating Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Remember, tonight, July 19, at the legendary Wembley Arena in London, the long-awaited bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. At stake is the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion. Usyk enters the ring with the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBO belts, while Dubois holds the IBF title. The fight is set to begin no earlier than midnight Central European Time.