Adrián Marín Joins Orlando City, Extending Spanish Influence in MLS

Football news Today, 17:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Orlando City have officially signed Spanish left-back Adrián Marín from SC Braga, the club announced. The 28-year-old arrives on an 18-month deal with a club option to extend through the 2027 season.

Trained at Villarreal’s academy, Marín found consistent form in Portugal, emerging as a standout at Famalicão with four goals and two assists. His performances earned him moves to Gil Vicente and Braga, where he played in both the Champions League and Europa League, and lifted the Portuguese League Cup in 2024.

“Adrián is an experienced, versatile defender who brings leadership, composure, and tactical flexibility,” said Orlando City’s GM Ricardo Moreira. “We’ve followed his career for years and are excited to bring him in to strengthen our squad.”

Marín’s arrival reflects a growing Spanish footprint in MLS, following the success of players like Riqui Puig (MLS champion with LA Galaxy), Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets (Leagues Cup winners with Inter Miami), and Carles Gil at New England Revolution.

