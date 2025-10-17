Adidas returns Bafana Bafana technical sponsor

German sportswear replaces French brand Le Coq Sportif

Bafana Bafana will be kitted in Adidas at next year’s World Cup following the German manufacturer’s return to the national association.

French technical sponsor’s Le Coq Sportif and Safa parted ways this week as the Bafana celebrated their qualification to the global showpiece to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

This is the second time Adidas sponsors the association as they last sponsored Bafana 15 years go.

Safa executive Lydia Monyepao sounded a thrilled individual at the confirmation of their partnership with the global sports brand.

"This partnership is more than a sponsorship – it’s a return to shared values of pride, resilience, and performance. Adidas has long been part of our football story, and together we’ll inspire South Africans everywhere to believe that they’ve got what it takes.

"This return also marks the strengthening of our standing among the global football nations community as we compete at FIFA and CAF tournaments regularly and being supported by a brand that invests in innovation, performance and style to meet the needs of a modern sports organisation like us," Lydia Monyepao, the SAFA Chief Executive Officer, is quoted as saying by the national association.

Adidas Senior Brand Director Tom Brown also sounded a man as equally excited.

"We’re proud to again stand alongside Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and other SAFA teams as they represent the spirit of South Africa on the international stage," Brown in a joint statement with Safa.

“Football has the power to change lives whilst uniting and inspiring. Adidas has a proud and rich football heritage, pioneering products for the best teams and athletes around the world.