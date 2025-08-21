Acosta and Moreno Introduced at Fluminense Amid Humor and Adaptation

According to Globo Esporte, Fluminense’s new signings, Argentine Lucho Acosta and Colombian Santiago Moreno, held their first press conference at the Carlos Castilho training center. Acosta, who debuted on August 12 against América de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana, emphasized the importance of adapting to the pace of Brazilian football.

"Obviously, every league has a different rhythm, a different playing system, and various other particularities. Physically, the work here is much more intense, with many more games, which represents a big difference. But both Santi and I were already training a lot, we were in the middle of a tournament. Adaptation is a bit difficult, but we are evolving little by little," said the midfielder.

The topic of his height drew attention from fans. Acosta joked, "I’ll just say I measured myself with Soteldo and I’m a little taller (laughs). What I can do is focus on other things and develop other skills. I played in Argentina, Mexico, and also MLS, which is very physical. But that doesn’t change anything for me. I play my football, enjoy being on the field, and help the team."

Moreno, who has not yet officially played for Fluminense, praised Acosta and shared his excitement about growing at the club: "I’m very happy, excited to leave my mark at this great club. I have a lot to learn from everyone, continue giving my all in training, and wait for my moment." About his position, he added: "I feel very comfortable playing on the wing, but I can also play centrally. Wherever the coach needs me, I’ll be available."

Both players expressed enthusiasm about joining a club with international projection and the chance to play in the Club World Cup. Acosta stated, "Not only that. Fluminense is a big club, and when a team of this size makes an offer, it’s always tempting. Performing at the World Cup was an extra." Moreno added, "It’s a league I’ve dreamed of playing in for a long time. I’m very grateful to the club for opening the door for me."