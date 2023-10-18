RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news AC Milan is monitoring the Maguire situation

AC Milan is monitoring the Maguire situation

Football news Today, 15:38
AC Milan is monitoring the Maguire situation

Milan is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Maguire and is contemplating the possibility of his transfer, as reported by talkSPORT.

Harry Maguire could be offered the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Chris Smalling, reviving his underwhelming club career in Italy. The defender has declined West Ham's desire for him to stay and fight for his future at Manchester United.

However, the English national team player hinted at a press conference with the "Three Lions" last week that he would reconsider his position if he couldn't secure a regular place in manager Erik ten Hag's team. West Ham remains interested in signing Maguire, but sources in Italy suggest that Milan is one of several Serie A clubs closely observing the situation.

Recall that in August 2019, Maguire transferred to Manchester United for £80 million, signing a six-year contract with an option to extend for an additional year. He became the most expensive defender in history. On August 11, 2019, he made his debut for Manchester United in the first round of the Premier League against Chelsea at Old Trafford. The match ended with a 4-0 victory for United. On January 17, 2020, Maguire was appointed the team's captain.

Manchester United
