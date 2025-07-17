RU RU ES ES FR FR
Abreu Cautious With Rising Star Gilberto Mora: "He's the Man of the Moment, But We Must Protect Him"

Abreu Cautious With Rising Star Gilberto Mora: “He’s the Man of the Moment, But We Must Protect Him”

Football news Yesterday, 19:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Following Tijuana’s 3–1 loss to Club América, Xolos head coach Sebastián ‘Loco’ Abreu addressed why teenage sensation Gilberto Mora has seen limited minutes so far in the Apertura 2025. Despite his breakout performance in the recent Gold Cup, the 16-year-old has started just one of the season’s opening matches.

“It’s a huge responsibility, and we need to take care of him,” Abreu said during the post-match press conference. “He’s coming off serious physical and emotional fatigue. Our medical staff warned us about muscular fatigue. He played Friday, now today, and he’s off to the All-Star Game, where he has to play. Then he returns Thursday and we face Juárez the next day. Imagine if he gets injured.”

Mora played 75 minutes against Querétaro and featured in the second half versus América. Still, his rapid rise to stardom in Mexico has come with pressure to deliver amid a packed schedule.

Abreu emphasized the importance of managing his development. “He’s just 16. He’s got the U-17 and U-20 World Cups, FIFA dates, a senior World Cup ahead—so much going on in his head. Our job is to protect him so he can perform when it really matters,” said the Uruguayan coach.

As the spotlight intensifies, Xolos aims to strike a balance between showcasing Mora’s talent and safeguarding his long-term future.

