Abou Ali Under Spotlight as Columbus Visit NYCFC in Playoff Battle

New York City FC will host the Columbus Crew in a matchup that could have major implications in the Eastern Conference playoff race, according to MLSsoccer. Just two points separate the sides, with Columbus sitting fifth on 49 points and NYCFC close behind in seventh, holding a game in hand.

Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy has placed the spotlight on striker Wessam Abou Ali. The 26-year-old, who joined from Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June, netted his first MLS goal in last weekend’s wild 5-4 win over Atlanta United. Despite that breakthrough, Nancy stressed the forward must prove he can deliver more consistently, especially with top scorer Diego Rossi forced off injured in the same match.

“I’m happy he scored, but now I hope he does it again because he has the ability,” Nancy said. “His first start was decent but not enough. Against Atlanta he worked well defensively and offensively. That was good for him.”

For NYCFC, Alonso Martinez has emerged as the danger man. The Costa Rican has scored seven times in his last seven games and reached 15 goals this season, joining David Villa as the only players in club history with multiple 15-goal campaigns. His hot streak adds another layer of intrigue heading into the contest at Citi Field.

Columbus enter with a strong record in the matchup, unbeaten in their last seven against NYCFC across all competitions. Still, their defensive lapses against Atlanta were glaring, conceding 3.78 expected goals after leading 5-0 inside the opening 40 minutes.

NYCFC’s home form remains a weapon. They have won 13 of their last 20 matches in all competitions and have not lost back-to-back home games since May 2023. Both sides have taken three wins from their last six, and with little to separate them, a draw appears the most likely outcome, though the playoff stakes will add urgency to every moment.