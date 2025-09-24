RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Abel Ferreira Calls for a Roaring Allianz and Ramps Up Secrecy Before River

Abel Ferreira Calls for a Roaring Allianz and Ramps Up Secrecy Before River

Football news Today, 16:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Abel Ferreira Calls for a Roaring Allianz and Ramps Up Secrecy Before River Abel Ferreira Calls for a Roaring Allianz and Ramps Up Secrecy Before River

Abel Ferreira has turned the spotlight to the stands and the fine print of preparation ahead of Palmeiras vs. River Plate. According to Infobae, the manager praised the “intimidating” atmosphere at the Monumental in the first leg and urged Verdão fans to recreate that pressure tonight at Allianz Parque, with Palmeiras holding a 2–1 edge.

The Portuguese coach rejected the notion of easy games and defended his side’s recent form, asking supporters to make River feel what Palmeiras experienced in Buenos Aires. Local coverage also pointed to tight security around the final training session. As reported by Bolavip, Ferreira ordered the closure of venue restaurants overlooking the pitch to prevent prying eyes during tactical work.

TyC Sports highlighted a trend that offers River a sliver of hope. Palmeiras has gone seven straight Libertadores knockout home legs without a win, a sequence featuring draws against Atlético Mineiro and Deportivo Pereira and a penalty shootout against Boca Juniors in 2023. Even so, Palmeiras often settles ties away from home and protected its starters over the weekend.

On River’s side, La Página Millonaria noted Marcelo Gallardo still weighing his shape. Giuliano Galoppo returns from suspension, and the staff is evaluating a back five or a reinforced midfield to control duels and second balls. Kickoff is 9:30 p.m. in São Paulo. The stage is set for a night where the stands and the tactical details could swing the series.

Related teams and leagues
Palmeiras Palmeiras Schedule Palmeiras News Palmeiras Transfers
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Related Team News
Gallardo Calls for Belief Ahead of Palmeiras Clash Football news 22 sep 2025, 17:00 Gallardo Calls for Belief Ahead of Palmeiras Clash
Scandal? Benfica failed to transfer part of the fee for Richard Ríos from Palmeiras on time Football news 20 sep 2025, 10:19 Scandal? Benfica failed to transfer part of the fee for Richard Ríos from Palmeiras on time
Palmeiras Weighs Rotation Ahead of Fortaleza as River Rematch Looms Football news 19 sep 2025, 22:10 Palmeiras Weighs Rotation Ahead of Fortaleza as River Rematch Looms
River and Racing Set Date for Copa Argentina Quarterfinal Clash Football news 19 sep 2025, 18:55 River and Racing Set Date for Copa Argentina Quarterfinal Clash
Gallardo Sends Hopeful Message After River Loss to Palmeiras Football news 18 sep 2025, 16:05 Gallardo Sends Hopeful Message After River Loss to Palmeiras
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores