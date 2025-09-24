Abel Ferreira Calls for a Roaring Allianz and Ramps Up Secrecy Before River

Abel Ferreira has turned the spotlight to the stands and the fine print of preparation ahead of Palmeiras vs. River Plate. According to Infobae, the manager praised the “intimidating” atmosphere at the Monumental in the first leg and urged Verdão fans to recreate that pressure tonight at Allianz Parque, with Palmeiras holding a 2–1 edge.

The Portuguese coach rejected the notion of easy games and defended his side’s recent form, asking supporters to make River feel what Palmeiras experienced in Buenos Aires. Local coverage also pointed to tight security around the final training session. As reported by Bolavip, Ferreira ordered the closure of venue restaurants overlooking the pitch to prevent prying eyes during tactical work.

TyC Sports highlighted a trend that offers River a sliver of hope. Palmeiras has gone seven straight Libertadores knockout home legs without a win, a sequence featuring draws against Atlético Mineiro and Deportivo Pereira and a penalty shootout against Boca Juniors in 2023. Even so, Palmeiras often settles ties away from home and protected its starters over the weekend.

On River’s side, La Página Millonaria noted Marcelo Gallardo still weighing his shape. Giuliano Galoppo returns from suspension, and the staff is evaluating a back five or a reinforced midfield to control duels and second balls. Kickoff is 9:30 p.m. in São Paulo. The stage is set for a night where the stands and the tactical details could swing the series.