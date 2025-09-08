Abel Ferreira Back on the Pitch as Veiga Returns to Training

According to Brazilian media, Palmeiras resumed training on Monday at the Football Academy with the return of head coach Abel Ferreira, who had traveled to Europe during the international break to deal with personal matters. The Portuguese manager oversaw a session designed to sharpen the squad ahead of their upcoming league clash.

The training included activation exercises at the Excellence Center, power drills on the pitch, and positional work emphasizing central and deep runs, followed by small-sided technical games.

The highlight was the presence of Raphael Veiga, who is recovering fitness and took part in some activities as a neutral player. “I’m happy to be back on the field. I was sidelined for a while with pubic pain, and it’s really tough because at times it limits you and causes stress. Coming back without pain, regaining strength, and improving mentally was very important. No player likes living or playing with pain and medication. I’m very motivated for this final stretch and 100% ready to help the team,” said the No. 23.

Meanwhile, Mauricio continued an individualized program due to lower back discomfort. The six players away on international duty will return after their matches on Tuesday and will be available for the clash against Internacional at Allianz Parque.

With 43 points, Palmeiras currently sits third in the standings, behind Cruzeiro and Flamengo, both with one game in hand.