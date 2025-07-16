A wonderful couple. Tyson Fury shares a personal photo with his wife

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury finds time to spend with his wife Paris. He shared a personal photo with her in his Instagram story.

Fury posted a picture in which he is seen embracing his wife. The couple appears to have gone outdoors, as they are surrounded by the greenery of trees and bushes, possibly in a forest or park.

It’s worth recalling that earlier this year, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing. However, more recently, reports emerged that he had reached a verbal agreement to fight Anthony Joshua, and later the Englishman himself announced his upcoming third fight with Oleksandr Usyk, sparking major excitement in the boxing community.

It should be noted that the Ukrainian himself denied Fury’s claims — the Englishman stated that the fight would take place in April 2026. Oleksandr, who was interviewed ahead of his bout with Daniel Dubois, said he hadn’t heard anything about an April fight with Tyson and that there were no agreements with him.