A well-known journalist hinted that the Manchester United coach is to blame for Ronaldo's departure

Football news 16 oct 2023, 02:51
Kenley Ward
Piers Morgan, journalist and broadcaster, shared his commentary on the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nasr and Portugal forward, who played 42 games in 2023 and made 46 goals.

Morgan wrote on social media: “But he was considered a problem at Manchester United.” Instead, Ten Hug should have been fired and appointed captain."

Let us remember that in October 2022, Ronaldo was excluded from the squad for the match with Chelsea after he went to the dressing room before the end of the game with Tottenham due to the fact that he was not included in the main squad and was not replaced.

Subsequently, the footballer returned to the squad and even became captain in one of the games.

A few weeks later, Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan in which he stated that he was considered a "black sheep" at the club and that he did not respect Ten Hug because he did not show respect to him. In the same interview, he spoke about the owners of Manchester United, saying that the team is not important to them.

At the end of November it became known that the club and the player terminated the contract by mutual consent, and then Ronaldo moved to Al-Nasr in the winter.

