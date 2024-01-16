A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon is set to join Brentford on a loan deal, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, the clubs have reached a verbal agreement regarding the transfer of the Spanish footballer. Reguilon will move to Brentford until the end of this season without an option to buy. The medical examination is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17, and the official announcement will follow shortly.

It is reasonable to recall that Reguilon, along with his teammate, Gareth Bale, transferred to Tottenham Hotspur, signing a five-year contract on September 19, 2020. The transfer fee amounted to £27.5 million. On September 29, the Spaniard made his debut for the Spurs in a home match against Chelsea in the fourth round of the League Cup.

During the first half of the current season, he spent time on loan at Manchester United, participating in 12 matches without contributing goals or assists. It's worth noting that Reguilon's contract with the London club is valid until the summer of 2025. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at 10 million euros.