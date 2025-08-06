Several ATP and WTA Cincinnati singles matches interrupted
Players forced to leave the court.
Tennis news Today, 01:00Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Multiple men's and women's singles matches were forced to come to a halt.
Details: Today in Toronto, qualifying matches for the ATP and WTA tournaments were underway, but several had to be suspended due to heavy rain that started in the late afternoon.
As a result of the weather, the following ATP matches were interrupted:
- Arthur Cazaux vs Mark Lajal.
- Mariano Navone vs Jan-Lennard Struff.
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Murphy Cassone.
- James Trotter vs Thiago Tirante.
In the WTA draw, the following pairs of opponents had to leave the court:
- Lauren Davis - Rebeka Masarova.
- Léolia Jeanjean - Carol Zhao.
- Clervie Ngounoue - Olivia Gadecki.
- Whitney Osuigwe - Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
It has been reported that play is expected to resume in about an hour.
Reminder: Several tennis matches were also interrupted and rescheduled in Montreal. What's the issue?
