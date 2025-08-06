RU RU ES ES FR FR
Several ATP and WTA Cincinnati singles matches interrupted

Several ATP and WTA Cincinnati singles matches interrupted

Players forced to leave the court.
Tennis news Today, 01:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
A tennis court in Cincinnati. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Multiple men's and women's singles matches were forced to come to a halt.

Details: Today in Toronto, qualifying matches for the ATP and WTA tournaments were underway, but several had to be suspended due to heavy rain that started in the late afternoon.

As a result of the weather, the following ATP matches were interrupted:

  • Arthur Cazaux vs Mark Lajal.
  • Mariano Navone vs Jan-Lennard Struff.
  • Aleksandar Vukic vs Murphy Cassone.
  • James Trotter vs Thiago Tirante.

In the WTA draw, the following pairs of opponents had to leave the court:

  • Lauren Davis - Rebeka Masarova.
  • Léolia Jeanjean - Carol Zhao.
  • Clervie Ngounoue - Olivia Gadecki.
  • Whitney Osuigwe - Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

It has been reported that play is expected to resume in about an hour.

Reminder: Several tennis matches were also interrupted and rescheduled in Montreal. What's the issue?

