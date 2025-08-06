Several ATP and WTA Cincinnati singles matches interrupted

Multiple men's and women's singles matches were forced to come to a halt.

Details: Today in Toronto, qualifying matches for the ATP and WTA tournaments were underway, but several had to be suspended due to heavy rain that started in the late afternoon.

As a result of the weather, the following ATP matches were interrupted:

Arthur Cazaux vs Mark Lajal.

Mariano Navone vs Jan-Lennard Struff.

Aleksandar Vukic vs Murphy Cassone.

James Trotter vs Thiago Tirante.

In the WTA draw, the following pairs of opponents had to leave the court:

Lauren Davis - Rebeka Masarova.

Léolia Jeanjean - Carol Zhao.

Clervie Ngounoue - Olivia Gadecki.

Whitney Osuigwe - Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

It has been reported that play is expected to resume in about an hour.

Heavier rain now in Cincinnati, no play for another 45-60 minutes or so.



Play suspended in ATP & WTA matches:



ATP:



Arthur Cazaux vs Mark Lajal



Mariano Navone vs Jan-Lennard Struff



Aleksandar Vukic vs Murphy Cassone



James Trotter vs Thiago Tirante pic.twitter.com/lHydR7GKlf — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) August 5, 2025

Reminder: Several tennis matches were also interrupted and rescheduled in Montreal. What's the issue?