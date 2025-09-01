RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new challenge for the legend. Jamie Vardy joins Cremonese

Football news Today, 18:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
After leaving Leicester, legendary striker Jamie Vardy has managed to find a club competing in a top-flight league.

Details: The 38-year-old Englishman, as expected, has become the new striker for Serie A newcomers Cremonese.

Vardy's contract with Cremonese is set for one season, but it includes an extension option should the club manage to stay in Serie A. He joins as a free agent.

Vardy played for Leicester since 2012. Over that period, he made 500 appearances, scoring 200 goals and providing 71 assists. In the 2015/16 season, Vardy was one of the main heroes of Leicester's historic title run.

