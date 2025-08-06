A loss in the football world. SPAL football club declares bankruptcy

Last season, SPAL football club managed to survive and retain their place in Serie C, but now troubling news has arrived.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club has officially declared bankruptcy. The brand and name will be put up for auction. The court has appointed a trustee to oversee the resolution of debts amounting to 10 million euros.

In the 2019/20 season, SPAL were relegated from Serie A after finishing in last place. Last season, the team avoided relegation and managed to stay in Serie C.

Reminder: Just last year, it was reported that Moratti was considering buying SPAL from Joe Tacopina. It all started with a summer visit to Ferrara, which sparked negotiations with Tacopina himself. However, the deal never materialized.