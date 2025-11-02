A legend bids farewell: Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge to run the final marathon of his career

Two-time Olympic champion to end his career after the New York Marathon

The great Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge has announced his retirement from professional athletics. He made this statement in an interview with Olympics.

The two-time Olympic champion, now 40, revealed that his final race will take place on November 2—at the New York Marathon. For Kipchoge, this run will mark both his debut on the streets of New York and the grand finale to his remarkable career.

To recap, Kipchoge boasts 11 victories at the world's most prestigious marathons—Berlin, London, Tokyo, and Chicago. He has also claimed two Olympic gold medals and twice set the marathon world record.

It's worth noting that despite hanging up his professional shoes, Kipchoge isn't leaving running behind. The champion is planning extreme races in Antarctica and is ready for new challenges.