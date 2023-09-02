A hat-trick from 18-year-old Ferguson helped Brighton beat Newcastle

Brighton hosted Newcastle United at home in the fourth round of the Premier League.

The start of the season from Brighton turned out to be quite good. In the opening three rounds, the De Dzerby team won two crushing victories and conceded once. Newcastle, in turn, have only one win and two losses in three matches. It was the state sponsors of the field who opened the account today. Evan Ferguson put Brighton ahead in the 27th minute. The first half of the meeting ended with a minimal advantage for the "seagulls".

In the second half, 18-year-old Evan Ferguson scored two more goals. First, in the 65th minute, he doubled Brighton's advantage, and five minutes later he completed a hat trick. Newcastle was able to respond with only one scored goal, Callum Wilson scored in stoppage time.

Premier League. The fourth round



"Brighton" - "Newcastle United" - 3:1

Goals: 1:0 - 27 Ferguson, 2:0 - 65 Ferguson, 3:0 - 70 Ferguson, 3:1 - 90+2 Wilson