a friendly match will pit Senegal against Brazil at the Emirates Stadium

Senegal will challenge Brazil in a friendly match.

Following their victory in the 10th and final round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Senegal is preparing to face Brazil in a friendly match at the Emirates Stadium.

On November 15, the Lions will face Brazil. This friendly will mark Lions' last outing before the Africa Cup of Nations, according to the announcement made by the Senegalese Football Federation.

"Senegal will face Brazil on November 15, 2025, at the Emirates Stadium in London. This friendly will mark our Lions' last outing before the Africa Cup of Nations," announced the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF).

This match will be the third meeting between the two footballing nations. The first took place on October 10, 2019, in Singapore and ended in a 1-1 draw, with Diédhiou responding with a penalty to Firmino, who opened the scoring. The two teams met on June 20, 2023, in Lisbon, and the Lions of Teranga defeated the Auriverde (4-2).

To better prepare, Senegal will focus on friendly matches ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on December 21 in Morocco.