A footballer from Besiktas has caught the attention of European giants

Football news
Besiktas' Portuguese midfielder, Gedson Fernandes, has attracted the attention of leading European clubs.

Turkish source Fanatik reports that scouts from Borussia Dortmund observed the player in action during a UEFA Europa Conference League match in which Besiktas faced Belgian side Club Brugge. Additionally, Atletico Madrid has expressed interest in the player.

It is worth noting that Besiktas is reportedly seeking a transfer fee of no less than €30 million for their player, while Transfermarkt values the Portuguese midfielder at €17 million. Gedson Fernandes' current contract with the Istanbul club runs until the summer of 2027.

Gedson Fernandes joined Besiktas in 2022 from Benfica. During his tenure with the Istanbul club , he has played in 47 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists.

