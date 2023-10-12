RU RU NG NG
A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team

A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team

Football news Today, 11:37
A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team Photo: REUTERS

Former captain of the German national team, Philipp Lahm, believes that national team coaches should not have high incomes.

"It is said that Hansi Flick earned 6.5 million euros per year while leading the German national team, and Nagelsmann, as they say, receives 4.8 million euros per year for performing the same job. This is not good; these sums are too excessive.

With the economic dynamics in clubs competing for the best players and coaches, there's not much that can be done. However, federations, such as the German Football Association, should not accept inflated salaries. More than 2 million euros per year are unnecessary.

It all starts with the fact that the national team plays only 10-15 matches a year, while top clubs play three to four times more. During breaks between matches, the national team coach doesn't set foot on the field for 4-6 weeks in a row.

We can't turn back time, but a little reflection and a return to the basics wouldn't hurt. This would help bring football closer to the people. Players can contribute to this.

The best players earn from 10 to 20 million euros per year, and some even more. It doesn't matter to them whether they receive 100,000 euros in bonuses for participating in the World Cup or not. By giving up these bonuses, national team players could give something back to the country, which, in the first place, provided them with the opportunity to achieve their careers and wealth," wrote Philipp Lahm in his column for The Guardian.

Lahm was the captain of the German national team that won the World Cup in 2014.

