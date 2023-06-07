A famous Russian soccer player was found with drugs during a search in Moscow

The well-known Russian soccer player Shamil Hasanov was detained in Moscow with drugs.

He was found with a package of mephedrone when he was crossing the road in the wrong place on the Borovskoe highway.

The former Anji player confessed that there were prohibited substances in the bundle and he was returning from a park where he had taken the so called "plant".

With regard to the 29-year-old athlete prosecuted under the article on drugs.

Now he is under house arrest.