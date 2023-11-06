A defender from Real Madrid will extend his contract with the club

Real Madrid's central defender is set to extend his contract with the club, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Following Vinicius and Rodrigo, Eder Militao will soon sign a new deal with Real Madrid. His contract is set to run until June 2028, as agreed upon a year ago. The contract will also include a release clause of one billion euros.

In 2018, Militao was acquired from Porto for seven million euros and later played a season there. On March 14, 2019, Real Madrid announced that Militao had agreed to a six-year contract with the Spanish club and would join the following summer. Real Madrid exercised the buyout option in Militao's contract and acquired him for 50 million euros.

On January 20, 2021, in a Copa del Rey match against Alcoyano, he scored his first goal for the 'Blancos,' though it wasn't enough for victory, and the team was sensationally eliminated from the tournament. Militao netted his first La Liga goal on May 1, 2021, in a home game against Osasuna, which ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

This season, the player has only featured for 50 minutes for the Madrid club as he is recovering from an injury.