A choice in favor of his girlfriend? Hummels didn’t invite his 7-year-old son to farewell match

Borussia Dortmund legend Mats Hummels has found himself at the center of an uncomfortable situation surrounding his farewell match. His ex-wife Cathy revealed on her Instagram page that Mats did not invite their 7-year-old son Ludwig to the event. At the same time, Hummels’ current girlfriend, 26-year-old Nicola Cavanis, was present at the game.

Cathy Hummels posted several photos with her son, explaining the situation in the captions. In one of the pictures, the boy is seen sitting at a table next to a newspaper featuring his father's final match on the front page.

"To be clear: we are not deliberately missing Mats Hummels’ last game. I gave my son a special newspaper so he could read all about it. The reason we are NOT there is simple: we were NOT invited, and we didn't know about it. Now we’re enjoying a wonderful family vacation again. Farewell, Aussenrist 15. Congratulations on your wonderful career," Cathy wrote.

As a reminder, Hummels was honored with a farewell ceremony during a friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, which took place on August 10.