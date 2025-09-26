A cheeky moment: Slavia Prague player grabs opponent by the backside

An unusual scene from Czech football.

In the 10th round of the Czech league, Slavia Prague faced Dukla Prague, and during the match an unexpected incident unfolded.

Details: One of Slavia’s players, while battling with a defender, grabbed his opponent by the backside. Journalist Filip Horký shared the clip on his X account and added his own remark.

Quote: “You come back after missing several matches for deliberately striking another player in the genitals. Seven minutes on the pitch and you do this,” he wrote.

The player in question is Tomáš Chory, who had missed six league games for unsporting conduct earlier in the season. He was shown a red card in the third round against Slovácko.

Vrátíš se po několika zápasech, který nejhraješ, protože jinýho chlapa bouchneš schválně pěstí do přirození.



Po sedmi minutách na hřišti uděláš tohle. pic.twitter.com/CA5AHp8hPR — Filip Horký (@FilipHorky) September 26, 2025

