A blow for Barcelona. Ewa Pajor suspected of suffering ACL knee injury

Star footballer sustains serious injury
Football news Today, 15:15
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
A blow for Barcelona. Ewa Pajor suspected of suffering ACL knee injury Photo: x.com/BarcaFem

In Spain's Liga F, Atlético Madrid's women faced off against Barcelona. The Catalan side celebrated a commanding 6-0 victory, but the match was overshadowed by a severe injury to one of Barça's top performers.

Polish striker Ewa Pajor, who scored her team's third goal, suffered a knee injury and left the pitch in tears. According to 3Cat, the initial diagnosis points to a torn anterior cruciate ligament — an injury that typically requires nine to twelve months of recovery.

For the record, this season the striker has played 8 club matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists. At the moment, Pajor is the leading scorer in Liga F.

