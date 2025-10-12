A blow for Barcelona. Ewa Pajor suspected of suffering ACL knee injury
Star footballer sustains serious injury
Football news Today, 15:15Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/BarcaFem
In Spain's Liga F, Atlético Madrid's women faced off against Barcelona. The Catalan side celebrated a commanding 6-0 victory, but the match was overshadowed by a severe injury to one of Barça's top performers.
Polish striker Ewa Pajor, who scored her team's third goal, suffered a knee injury and left the pitch in tears. According to 3Cat, the initial diagnosis points to a torn anterior cruciate ligament — an injury that typically requires nine to twelve months of recovery.
For the record, this season the striker has played 8 club matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists. At the moment, Pajor is the leading scorer in Liga F.