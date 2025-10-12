A blow for Barcelona. Ewa Pajor suspected of suffering ACL knee injury

Star footballer sustains serious injury

In Spain's Liga F, Atlético Madrid's women faced off against Barcelona. The Catalan side celebrated a commanding 6-0 victory, but the match was overshadowed by a severe injury to one of Barça's top performers.

Polish striker Ewa Pajor, who scored her team's third goal, suffered a knee injury and left the pitch in tears. According to 3Cat, the initial diagnosis points to a torn anterior cruciate ligament — an injury that typically requires nine to twelve months of recovery.

🚨 EWA PAJOR z kontuzją kolana!



Polka schodziła z boiska ze łzami w oczach w meczu z Atlético. Pierwsze prognozy mówią, że to coś poważnego. 😔pic.twitter.com/PNh9yLN73R — FCBarca.com (@FCBarcacom) October 12, 2025

For the record, this season the striker has played 8 club matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists. At the moment, Pajor is the leading scorer in Liga F.