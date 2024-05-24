92:48. Exactly 10 years of one of the most epic moments in the history of Champions League finals

On May 24, 2014, exactly 10 years ago, we witnessed one of the most epic moments in the history of the UEFA Champions League finals.

At the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Real Madrid faced Atlético Madrid. In the 36th minute, Atlético's defender Diego Godín opened the scoring, and Diego Simeone's team successfully defended their lead for almost the entire match.

However, in stoppage time, at 92:48, Luka Modrić delivered a corner, and Sergio Ramos scored a towering header, arguably the greatest goal of his career.

This goal broke Atlético's resistance, and in extra time, Real Madrid scored three more goals. Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and Cristiano Ronaldo all found the net.

Real Madrid won their historic tenth Champions League title, famously known as La Decima.

Interestingly, back then, as now, Real Madrid's head coach was Carlo Ancelotti.