28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century

World No. 16 Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti has reached the quarter-finals of the tennis tournament at the 2024 Olympics. In the 1/8 finals, Musetti defeated Taylor Fritz, a representative of the USA, in two sets.

Interestingly, Musetti became the first Italian since 1996, who managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games in men's singles tennis. The last time Renzo Furlan managed to reach this stage.

And accordingly Musetti became the first to do so in the 21st century.

