2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Togo ends with a draw

Togo will not participate in the 2026 World Cup.

Togo ended their World Cup qualifiers with a 0-0 draw against South Sudan.

For this 10th day, the objective being to obtain a victory, the hawks missed out on this October 13. Nibombé Daré's players were unable to achieve the feat of victory. The match ended on a poor score despite several clear chances.

Dominating in sequences, Nibombé Daré's men once again displayed their offensive difficulties. The lack of accuracy in the final move and the weak connection between the attackers prevented the Togolese team from capitalizing on its strong moments.

This goalless result largely sums up the Hawks' campaign: good intentions in the game, but chronic ineffectiveness in front of the opposing goal. In the ten matches played, Togo has a total of just one win, five draws, and four defeats, for a total of eight points.