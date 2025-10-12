2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Mali's Victory Over Madagascar

Mali has its work cut out for it.

Mali's victory over Madagascar marked Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Eagles beat Madagascar's Barea 4-1.

Mali achieved a remarkable feat by beating Madagascar in a match dominated by the Malian team. Ten minutes after kickoff, Lassine Sinayoko opened the scoring with a pass from Lassana Coulibaly. The Eagles even increased their lead before halftime. In the 64th minute, Lassine Sinayoko scored twice with another assist from Lassana Coulibaly.

Mali is third in Group I with 18 points, ahead of Madagascar with 19 points.