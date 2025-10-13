2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Lesotho Saves Its Honor

Lesotho ends on a high note.

Lesotho defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 on Matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The first half was largely even. Zimbabwe took control of the game in the second, dominating the proceedings but failing to capitalize on their chances.

Lesotho showed courage. Halake managed to score the only goal of the game, and Lesotho won 1-0. This victory allows Lesotho to end its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note.